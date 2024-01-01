Astros Star Alex Bregman Enjoys Trill Burgers in Surprise Visit

Astros third baseman Alex Bregman made a surprise visit to Trill Burgers, the popular burger joint co-owned Bun B and Mike Pham. Sporting a Trill Burgers hat atop another hat, Bregman stopped the restaurant to place a to-go order ahead of the holiday rush. Despite the unexpected visit, Bregman took the time to interact with fans, signing autographs and posing for photos while waiting for his order. A video posted on Trill Burgers’ social media accounts captured the moment when he took his first bite of the smash burger, expressing his satisfaction with a thumbs-up and a comment praising the meal.

Since opening in June 2023, Trill Burgers has gained immense popularity, attracting long lines of customers and catching the attention of numerous celebrities. Some of the notable names who have been spotted at the restaurant include Tio Choko, better known as Bruce Wayne Zelaya Jr., who filmed a Christmas video with Bun B. Renowned Houston producer Mike Dean also paid a visit, wearing a “Merry Trillmas” hoodie in honor of Bun B’s late UGK partner Pimp C. Hall of Fame defensive lineman Warren Sapp endorsed the burger joint in a video, encouraging others to try the delicious food. Rappers Beanie Sigel and Freeway were impressed the OG burgers, with Sigel even expressing disbelief at the taste of the vegan version.

Trill Burgers has also attracted attention from athletes and sports entertainers, including retired Astros manager Dusty Baker, who enjoyed an OG burger before announcing his retirement. Rap icon E-40 and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T. Huffman dropped to catch up with Bun B during separate visits. Pro basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal, who has had a longstanding friendship with Bun B, praised the restaurant’s flavor during his visit. Other celebrities who have been spotted at Trill Burgers include Mike Tyson, Drake, Ludacris, Too Short, N.O.R.E, and many more.

With its mouthwatering burgers and celebrity-filled customer base, Trill Burgers continues to make waves in the Houston dining scene, attracting food enthusiasts and fans alike.