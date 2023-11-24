The World Series of Poker Paradise: A Paradise for Poker Pros and Celebrities

The World Series of Poker (WSOP) Paradise, held at the luxurious Atlantis Paradise Island in The Bahamas, is set to be one of the most exciting poker series of the year. Running from December 3-14, the series will feature 15 bracelet events across different variants, with over $51 million in guarantees. This winter series is a dream come true for both poker professionals and enthusiasts.

One notable attendee is GGPoker Ambassador Daniel Negreanu, who will be joining the event and sharing his experience with fans. Additionally, legendary WSOP commentary duo Lon McEachern and Norman Chad have already arrived at the Atlantis to film instructional videos, providing valuable insights for players attending the WSOP Paradise.

What makes this event even more enticing is the lineup of celebrities who will be participating. While some names have already been confirmed, more will be announced in the coming weeks. Celebrities like “Boston” Rob Mariano, Sergio Aguero, and Tony Parker will be showcasing their poker skills alongside poker pros like Phil Hellmuth, Shaun Deeb, and Jonathan Little.

The WSOP Paradise offers a wide range of events, from the Mystery Millions with a $5 million guarantee to the prestigious $5,300 Main Event with a whopping $15 million prize pool. GGPoker has been busy qualifying players from around the world through their “Road to Paradise” promotion, where winners receive a package that includes entry into the Main Event and a 10-night stay at the luxurious Atlantis Paradise Island resort.

With so much excitement and incredible prizes up for grabs, the WSOP Paradise is an event that poker enthusiasts should not miss. Whether you’re a poker pro looking to add another bracelet to your collection or a fan eager to rub shoulders with celebrities, this series promises a thrilling and unforgettable experience.

FAQs

1. Can anyone participate in the WSOP Paradise?

Yes, anyone can participate in the WSOP Paradise qualifying through GGPoker’s “Road to Paradise” promotion or registering directly for the individual events.

2. How many bracelet events are there in the WSOP Paradise?

The WSOP Paradise features 15 bracelet events across different poker variants.

3. Are there any guarantees for the prize pools?

Yes, there are over $51 million in guarantees for the prize pools of the WSOP Paradise events.

4. Can I play against celebrities at the WSOP Paradise?

Yes, the WSOP Paradise offers the opportunity to play against a slew of celebrities, with several already confirmed and more to be announced.

5. How can I qualify for the WSOP Paradise?

You can qualify for the WSOP Paradise participating in GGPoker’s “Road to Paradise” promotion, where winners receive a package that includes entry into the Main Event and a 10-night stay at the Atlantis Paradise Island resort.

(Sources: Twitter.com, PokerNews.com)