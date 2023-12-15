Revolutionizing Vegan Cuban and Mexican Cuisine: La Semilla Wins Best New Atlanta Restaurant

La Semilla, located at 780 Memorial Drive in Atlanta, has earned the prestigious title of Best New Atlanta Restaurant at the 2023 Eater Awards. This vibrant eatery has made a significant impact on the city’s dining scene transforming traditional meaty Cuban and Mexican dishes into delectable vegan renditions. With their innovative approach to plant-based cooking, La Semilla has captured the hearts of food enthusiasts and vegans alike.

Owners Sophia Marchese and Reid Trapani have been on a culinary journey together, starting with their successful vegan pop-up, Happy Seed, five years ago. La Semilla builds upon the success of their pop-up introducing a menu that celebrates Cuban culinary traditions while catering to a vegan audience. Drawing inspiration from Marchese’s Cuban heritage and their travels throughout Central and South America, Trapani has created vegan versions of beloved dishes that rival their meat counterparts.

Diners can indulge in dishes like the jackfruit ropa vieja empanadas, which are drizzled with cashew-based mojo crema. The comforting croquetas de jamon are made with homemade seitan ham, and the chochoyotes, masa dumplings, are filled with corn puree and served in a coconut milk and corn stock. One of the crowd favorites is the gooey yellow queso dip, which surprisingly contains no dairy. Marchese’s grandmother even approves of the frituras de calabaza, a dessert she hadn’t tasted since leaving Cuba as a child.

La Semilla delivers an immersive dining experience, complete with Cuban music and Latin rhythms. The restaurant is consistently packed with diners eager to enjoy a fresh perspective on vegan food, unlike anything else in Atlanta. With their dedication to preserving culinary traditions and fostering a plant-based community, La Semilla has truly redefined vegan cuisine in the city.

Leftie Lee’s: From Pop-Up Phenomenon to Permanent Success

Leftie Lee’s, located at 6 Olive Street in Avondale Estates, has been recognized as the Best Pop-Up to Permanent Restaurant at the 2023 Eater Atlanta Awards. This unique establishment started as a popular Korean-influenced bakery pop-up, Foodcation Forever, before finding a permanent home as Leftie Lee’s cafe and bakery. Owner and baker Vivian Lee has successfully combined her love for pastries and sandwiches, offering an array of flavors that draw from her Korean heritage.

Described as “equal parts pastry shop and sandwich shop,” Leftie Lee’s showcases Vivian Lee’s mastery of bread-making and her passion for creating flavorful sandwiches. Inspired Asian bakeries along the Buford Highway corridor, the bakery and cafe offer a menu that delivers bold and distinctive flavors. One of the highlights is the tangy Korean braised beef sandwich, topped with shaved scallions and perilla leaf ranch, served on milk bread. The gochujang honey butter Korean fried chicken sandwich and the kalua pork sandwich garnished with grilled pineapple and kimchi mayo are also crowd-pleasers.

In addition to the mouthwatering sandwiches, Leftie Lee’s is renowned for its delightful pastries. From fluffy croissants to unique creations like yuzu and black sesame blondies and ube cinnamon rolls, Vivian Lee’s pastries cater to all palates. The cafe truly captures the essence of Korean cuisine while offering a modern twist.

Leftie Lee’s transition from a beloved pop-up to a permanent establishment demonstrates the growing popularity of Atlanta’s pop-up food scene. As these roving kitchens find their footing and establish dedicated fan bases, they contribute to the city’s culinary landscape offering innovative and creative dishes that should not be missed. With its fusion of Korean flavors and exceptional pastries, Leftie Lee’s has undoubtedly carved its place in Atlanta’s food scene.