Gearing Up for a Spooktacular Halloween in Long Beach

Halloween is just around the corner, and the city of Long Beach is preparing for a frightfully good time. With a variety of events lined up, there’s something for everyone to enjoy during this spooky celebration. From trick-or-treating to parades and film screenings, here are some Halloween events that you don’t want to miss:

Murder Mystery Party: Get ready to solve a thrilling whodunit at the Halbert Hangrove. Presented Long Beach Young Professionals, this interactive event promises an evening of suspense and excitement.

Prickly Pumpkins: Head to the Mark Twain Neighborhood Library for a pumpkin decorating session hosted the Long Beach Public Library. Let your creativity run wild as you transform ordinary pumpkins into spooktacular masterpieces.

“Nosferatu”: Looking for a classic horror film experience? The First Congregational Church of Long Beach presents a screening of the iconic vampire movie at their historic venue.

Scaring and Caring: Join the Long Beach Rescue Mission at the Fairbrook Manor Haunted House for a spooky evening for a good cause. Your $5 donation will support their mission to help those in need.

“War of the Worlds”: Experience the original radio adaptation of H.G. Wells’ famous novel presented the Long Beach Shakespeare Company. Immerse yourself in the thrilling tale of an alien invasion.

Trunk or Treat: The YMCA invites kids under 13 to dress up and go trick-or-treating at their event on Atlantic Avenue. Put on your scariest costume and collect some goodies.

Fright Dive: Adults can explore the spooky side of the Aquarium of the Pacific at their exclusive Fright Dive event. Dive into the depths of the aquarium and discover what lurks in the dark.

These events are just a taste of what Long Beach has to offer this Halloween. Whether you’re a fan of thrilling mysteries, chilling films, or family-friendly activities, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Don’t miss out on the festive fun!

