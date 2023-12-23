Title: Refresh Your Instagram Feed for a Positive Online Experience

Summary: Taking control of our social media feeds can have a significant impact on our well-being. Instead of following accounts that make us feel bad or don’t align with our values, it’s important to curate our Instagram experience in a way that promotes positivity and mental health. Here are some highly recommended accounts that offer relatable, authentic, and inspiring content to bring a little more joy and meaning to your scrolling.

1. Clóda: Engage with the warm and comforting content of Clóda, who shares the highs and lows of life in your 20s. Her relatability and raw honesty make her daily postings feel like a sit-down chat with a big sister.

2. Daniella: Gain insights into healthy mindsets and motivation with Daniella’s account. From psychotherapy to yoga and family life to fitness, she offers wholesome content that fosters peace and calm.

3. Radhi: Discover a whole new element of mindfulness through Radhi’s account, especially when it comes to food and eating. With health-focused, relatable, and personal content, she provides tips and tricks for healthier living.

4. Jess: Experience the kindness and genuine connection of Jess, whose online platform resembles a close friend’s story. Engaging, encouraging, and lighthearted, she shares thought-provoking ‘Morning Coffee Thoughts’ and uplifting quotes each day.

5. Victoria: Join Victoria’s mission to build body confidence and break mental health stigmas. Her content tackles important issues while offering a mix of humor and relatability, reminding women that setbacks can be overcome.

6. Dev: Find real advice, tips, and information about travels and exploring Ireland through Dev’s insightful account. Witness her healing journey and soul-searching, which inspires followers to embark on their own personal growth.

By unfollowing accounts that negatively impact our mental well-being and choosing to follow these inspiring creators, we can create a more positive and meaningful Instagram experience. Remember, what we consume on Instagram is the diet for our minds, so let’s be selective and intentional about who and what we choose to follow.