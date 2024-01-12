Top 5 Viral Car Videos That Delighted Car Enthusiasts in 2023

Summary: As we bid farewell to 2023, we can’t help but reflect on the automotive industry’s successes. In a year filled with informative and humorous content, there were a few standout videos that captured the love and attention of car enthusiasts. Let’s take a closer look at the top 5 viral car videos that made waves on social media platforms.

1. Experience the Joy of Manual Gear Shifting

Tushar takes us on a ride that emphasizes the unparalleled connection between a driver and manual transmission. With over 27 million views, this video showcases the love for clutch control and gear shifting, even in the age of electric vehicles.

2. Toyota Innova Hycross – A Versatile MPV

The launch of the new-gen Toyota Innova Hycross drew attention as it promised a larger and more refined MPV experience compared to its Crysta counterpart. This video sheds light on the Innova’s capacity to accommodate numerous passengers, capturing the curiosity of viewers.

3. Manual vs Automatic: The Battle of Effort

This meme-style video humorously demonstrates the contrasting effort required to operate a manual vehicle versus an automatic one. The struggle of changing gears is vividly portrayed, sparking laughter and resonating with car enthusiasts.

4. Full-Size SUVs: Unexpected Corner Carvers

In an entertaining twist, our resident road test editor, Alan, tests the dynamic capabilities of big full-size SUVs. Though these vehicles are not typically associated with corner carving, watching their surprising performance resonated with the public.

5. Appreciating the Manual Transmission

For true petrolheads, manual transmissions hold an unrivaled allure. This video showcases the visceral experience and unrivaled connection that manuals provide, featuring a high-revving, naturally aspirated Porsche.

Which video was your favorite? Let us know in the comments below!

Also Read: A Comprehensive List of Hybrid Cars Launched in 2023

Note: The above article is a creative divergence from the original content while maintaining core facts.