New Christmas Movies on Netflix to Watch this Holiday Season

Summary: If you’re looking for some fresh holiday content this year, Netflix has added a variety of new Christmas movies and specials that are sure to get you in the festive spirit. From heartwarming family films to romantic comedies, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

1. A Family Switch is a hilarious comedy that takes place during the holidays. Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms play two stressed-out parents who, after a strange astrological event, swap bodies with their teenage children. It’s a fun and lighthearted film that the whole family can enjoy.

2. Strawberry Shortcake fans will be delighted the new Christmas special, Strawberry Shortcake’s Perfect Holiday. When a villain steals all the cookies for the Winter Swirl celebration, Strawberry Shortcake and her friends must work together to save the day. This charming and colorful animated special is perfect for young kids.

3. Best. Christmas. Ever! follows Charlotte and her family as they unexpectedly visit her old college friend Jackie. Charlotte wants to see if Jackie’s seemingly perfect life is as it appears in her famous newsletters. This heartwarming film explores friendship and the true meaning of Christmas.

4. The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday is a unique take on the Christmas movie genre. Mr. Wolf and his crew of animal misfits, known criminals, use their badness for good stealing presents and spreading holiday cheer. This action-packed animated film is perfect for older kids.

5. Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Mermaid Christmas Cruise is a delightful special for fans of Gabby’s Dollhouse. Gabby and the Gabby Cats visit Santa Kitty and help deliver toys to spread cheer. With colorful animation and catchy songs, this special is sure to entertain young viewers.

6. Love At First Sight is a romantic comedy set during the Christmas season. Hadley and Oliver fall in love on a flight to London, but a technical difficulty prevents them from exchanging contact information. Will fate bring them together again? This feel-good film is perfect for a cozy movie night.

7. Virgin River Season 5 Part 2 offers a Christmas special for fans of the popular series. With Christmas music, holiday contests, and a big reveal about Mel’s father, this two-part special is a must-watch for Virgin River enthusiasts.

8. The Claus Family 3 is a Belgian-to-English movie that follows young siblings Jules and Noor as they team up to save Christmas and their family. This heartwarming film is filled with holiday magic and is perfect for a festive movie night.

9. Christmas As Usual is a Norwegian-to-English film that tells the story of Thea, who travels home to Norway for Christmas with her Indian boyfriend. As their traditions collide, Thea must find the right time to reveal their engagement. This film combines heartfelt moments with witty comedy.

Whether you’re looking for a new movie to watch with your kids or a romantic comedy for a cozy night in, Netflix has a wide selection of new Christmas content to choose from. Sit back, relax, and enjoy all the holiday magic that these films have to offer.