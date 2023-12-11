RBC Upgrades Pinterest and Piper Downgrades Domino’s: Analyst Calls on Wall Street

Research and analysis firm RBC has upgraded social media platform Pinterest to outperform from sector perform, citing attractive growth prospects. In contrast, investment bank Piper Sandler has downgraded the shares of pizza chain Domino’s to neutral from overweight, mainly due to valuation concerns.

RBC believes that Pinterest is an attractive investment opportunity, supported positive ad load analysis, strong product cycles, and attractive comparisons to its competitors. The firm also notes that Pinterest is under-owned buy-side investors, indicating potential for further gains in share price.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, has revised its rating on Domino’s due to concerns over valuation. Despite acknowledging the company’s well-executed investor day event and positive business outlook, Piper believes that the stock is currently priced appropriately and does not offer significant upside potential.

In other analyst calls, Evercore ISI has upgraded Hewlett Packard to outperform from in line, citing multiple tailwinds for the PC maker. Bank of America has reiterated its buy rating on Meta, emphasizing its strong position in the Reels monetization cycle and its underappreciated AI capabilities. Wells Fargo has initiated coverage on Stellantis with an underweight rating, citing headwinds for the auto industry.

Barclays has named Nike as its best idea, citing potential for a margin recovery and significant earnings upside in the next fiscal quarter. Evercore ISI has upgraded Kraft Heinz to outperform, calling it a value pick, while TD Cowen has named both Nvidia and Snowflake as top picks in 2024, citing their leadership positions in key technology trends.

Loop has downgraded Paramount Global to sell on reports of a potential company takeover, while Citi has upgraded Nike to buy, citing its attractive margin recovery story. TD Cowen has also upgraded Avantor to outperform following its investor day last week, and Jefferies has upgraded both Best Buy and Cigna, citing favorable catalysts and attractive valuations.

Morgan Stanley has upgraded Occidental Petroleum to overweight, highlighting its high-quality asset portfolio, while Wells Fargo has upgraded Snap to overweight, driven positive advertising trends. Susquehanna has downgraded Super Micro Computer to negative, citing gross margin pressure, and Goldman Sachs has upgraded AbbVie to buy, stating that the stock is well positioned for 2024.

Citi has opened a positive catalyst watch on 3M, noting that the stock is at an inflection point. However, the firm maintains its long-term neutral rating on the company.

These analyst calls reflect the diverse opinions and strategies of Wall Street professionals, providing investors with valuable insights into the market.