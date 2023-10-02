Goldman Sachs Adds Nvidia to Conviction Buy List

Goldman Sachs has added Nvidia to its conviction buy list, citing the company’s strong position in the AI industry. They believe that Nvidia will maintain its status as the industry standard for accelerated computing in the foreseeable future. Customers are increasingly developing and deploying complex AI models, which creates a sense of urgency for Nvidia’s products.

Benchmark Initiates TKO Group as Buy

Benchmark has initiated coverage on TKO Group with a buy rating. They are bullish on the combination of UFC and WWE, which they believe makes TKO Group a top-tier sports and entertainment entity. TKO Group manages valuable intellectual property within the global sports and media landscape, operating premier combat and sports entertainment brands.

Evercore ISI Upgrades Rivian to Outperform from In Line

Evercore ISI has upgraded electric vehicle maker Rivian to outperform. Rivian has resonated with consumers, particularly in segments such as SUVs, trucks, and vans. Evercore ISI believes that Rivian’s brand has a strong presence in the US and that its best days are still ahead.

Gordon Haskett Initiates Instacart as Hold

Gordon Haskett has initiated coverage on Instacart with a hold rating. They see several headwinds for the company and do not believe there is significant potential for multiple expansion. While Instacart may have slightly better margin projections compared to its peers, Gordon Haskett does not believe this is enough to outweigh their concerns.

Piper Sandler Upgrades Datadog to Overweight from Neutral

Piper Sandler has upgraded software company Datadog to overweight, citing its disruptive nature. They believe that Datadog’s platform will continue to resonate with customers, and they see great potential for the company in the future.

Piper Sandler Upgrades Zscaler to Overweight from Neutral

Piper Sandler has also upgraded IT security company Zscaler to overweight. They believe that Zscaler continues to transform and will benefit from strong trends in security spending and network transformation momentum.

UBS Initiates Sunnova as Buy

UBS has initiated coverage on solar company Sunnova with a buy rating. They see Sunnova as well-positioned to take market share, driven increasing demand for third-party-owned residential solar systems. Sunnova benefits from favorable tax treatment under the Inflation Reduction Act.

Jefferies Upgrades Insulet to Buy from Hold

Jefferies has upgraded diabetes tech company Insulet to buy. They see potential in the company, particularly after a dip in its shares due to concerns about GLP-1. Jefferies views this as an opportunity and is urging investors to buy the stock.

Susquehanna Upgrades FedEx to Positive from Neutral

Susquehanna has upgraded delivery giant FedEx to positive. They believe there is long-term upside potential for FedEx due to cost rationalization and a positive re-rating of its valuation.

Truist Reiterates Meta as Buy

Truist is standing its buy rating on social media giant Meta. They expect a strong growth recovery in the coming quarters and believe Meta will benefit from AI-powered experiences and hardware.

Wells Fargo Adds Microsoft to Top Picks List

Wells Fargo has added Microsoft to its top picks list. They suggest buying any weakness in Microsoft shares as they see a favorable path ahead, with an improving return on yield model trajectory and several key catalysts.

Barclays Downgrades SolarEdge to Equal Weight

Barclays has downgraded solar stock SolarEdge to equal weight. They believe that the bad news surrounding the company has not been fully priced in yet, especially regarding high inventory levels in the US and Europe.

JPMorgan Reiterates Apple as Overweight

JPMorgan is maintaining its overweight rating on Apple. They note that lead times for Apple products are moderating, which is typical for this time of the year.

Morgan Stanley Upgrades U.S. Steel to Overweight

Morgan Stanley has upgraded U.S. Steel to overweight. They believe that the company’s transformational investments will lead to value creation, and they have set a price target of $40 per share.

Bank of America Downgrades Norfolk Southern to Neutral

Bank of America has downgraded Norfolk Southern to neutral. They cite ongoing service issues as the reason for the downgrade, following a data center outage that disrupted operations.

DA Davidson Upgrades Clorox to Buy

DA Davidson has upgraded Clorox to buy. They believe that the worst is already priced into the stock and expect shares to rally once the financial impacts are quantified.

UBS Reiterates Amazon as Buy

UBS has reiterated its buy rating on Amazon and raised its price target. They are bullish on the insertion of video ads into Prime Video content, which they believe will unlock substantial revenue growth.

Morgan Stanley Reiterates TJX Companies as Overweight

Morgan Stanley is sticking with its overweight rating on TJX Companies after a positive meeting with company management. They expect positive earnings revisions and continued margin expansion in the next twelve months.

Sources: Goldman Sachs, Benchmark, Evercore ISI, Gordon Haskett, Piper Sandler, UBS, Jefferies, Susquehanna, Truist, Wells Fargo, Barclays, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, DA Davidson.