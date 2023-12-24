Wall Street Analysts Share Their Latest Calls on Stocks

Wall Street analysts have been making their latest recommendations on several stocks. Here are some of the key calls they have made:

– TD Cowen downgraded Paychex from outperform to market perform due to concerns about macro challenges impacting the payroll company.

– Mizuho reiterated its underperform rating on Coinbase shares, citing a lack of long-term visibility and potential negative surprises in take rates.

– JMP reiterated its market outperform rating on Coinbase and raised its price target, comparing the company to Amazon and highlighting its potential for growth in an industry expected to expand significantly.

– Morgan Stanley resumed coverage of Ameriprise Financial with an equal weight rating, citing valuation as the main factor.

– Goldman Sachs maintained its buy rating on Nike despite slowing growth momentum and increased competition in the market.

– Edward Jones upgraded Analog Devices to buy, citing the company’s potential to benefit from a growing demand for automated and connected devices.

– Edward Jones initiated coverage of MSCI as a buy, highlighting the company’s strong competitive position in indexing and its potential for revenue growth.

– Bank of America reiterated its buy rating on Disney, citing the company’s premiere assets and positive outlook for theme park demand.

– TD Cowen downgraded Nike from outperform to market perform, citing macro and competitive challenges for the company.

– UBS reiterated its buy rating on Nvidia, considering the stock as one of its top picks for 2024.

– Jefferies named Amgen as a top pick, citing the company’s positioning for potential growth in the obesity market.

– Evercore ISI maintained its outperform rating on Amazon, noting the company’s ability to expand margins through cost efficiencies.

– HSBC initiated coverage of CVS as a buy, highlighting the company’s undervalued stock and exposure to sector growth trends.

– Evercore ISI named Blackrock as a top pick, noting the positive performance of the inflow group and the potential for normalization.

– Needham named Teledyne Technologies as a top pick for its consistent beating of earnings expectations.

– JPMorgan initiated coverage of Altair Engineering as overweight due to the company’s strong free-cash flow.

– Needham named Amazon and Alphabet as its top picks for 2024, with Alphabet being favored for rebounding ad spending and Amazon benefiting from its infrastructure advantages.

– RBC maintained its outperform rating on Tesla, anticipating uncertainty in delivery numbers.

– Oppenheimer named Bank of America, Citi, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley as their top ideas, expressing bullish sentiment towards major banks.

While analysts may have different perspectives on these stocks, their insights provide valuable information for investors to consider in their decision-making.