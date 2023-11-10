Fresh Friday Calls on Wall Street: Analysts Weigh In on Stock Ratings

Wall Street analysts have recently released a series of stock calls, offering their insights and recommendations on various companies. Let’s take a look at some of the notable calls:

Stephens Initiates Portillo’s as Overweight

Stephens has initiated coverage of Portillo’s Inc. with an “Overweight” rating based on a compelling entry point for the fast-food chain.

JPMorgan Reiterates Netflix as Overweight

JPMorgan has raised its price target on Netflix and reiterated its “Overweight” rating. The firm remains bullish on the company’s ability to drive revenue growth and generate free cash flow in the coming years.

Stifel Upgrades Henry Schein to Buy

Stifel has upgraded healthcare company Henry Schein to a “Buy” rating, citing an attractive entry point. The firm believes that distributors, like Henry Schein, tend to outperform manufacturers during times of a weakening consumer.

Canaccord Downgrades Illumina to Hold

Following Illumina’s disappointing earnings report, Canaccord has downgraded the company to a “Hold” rating. The firm noted that the company’s recent results fell below guidance and consensus estimates.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is an “Overweight” rating?

An “Overweight” rating is a stock recommendation given analysts to indicate that they believe the stock will outperform its peer group or the overall market.

What does it mean when a stock is upgraded to “Buy” or downgraded to “Hold”?

When a stock is upgraded to a “Buy” rating, it means that the analyst believes the stock is undervalued and has the potential for significant price appreciation. On the other hand, when a stock is downgraded to a “Hold” rating, it means that the analyst believes there is limited upside potential for the stock in the near term.

Why do analysts release stock calls?

Analysts release stock calls to provide their insights and recommendations to investors. These recommendations help investors make informed decisions about buying, selling, or holding stocks in their portfolios.

(Note: This article is a fictional creation AI and does not represent actual or factual information.)