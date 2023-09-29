China’s Golden Week: A Peak Travel Season

China’s Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday period, known as the Golden Week, is expected to see a significant increase in travel and tourism this year. The National Immigration Administration (NIA) forecast predicts an average of 1.58 million daily inbound and outbound passenger trips during the holiday, a three-fold increase compared to last year. Additionally, more than 21 million people are expected to take flights within the span of eight days.

Popular destinations during this time include Tokyo, Osaka, Singapore, Seoul, and Bangkok. However, the surge in travel demand has resulted in soaring airfares, with prices more than doubling on certain routes.

China Appoints New Party Chief of Finance

Lan Foan has been appointed as the party chief of China’s Finance Ministry, replacing Liu Kun. This move suggests that Lan is likely to also succeed Liu as the Finance Minister. Liu, who has held both positions since 2018, will turn 67 later this year, surpassing the normal retirement age for civil servants of ministerial rank.

Prior to his appointment, Lan served as the party chief of Shanxi province and has gained experience in finance departments at local and central levels. Typically, party appointments are followed government appointments.

China Evergrande Shares Trading Halted

China Evergrande Group, along with its subsidiaries Evergrande Property Services and China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group, has suspended the trading of its shares. While the company did not provide a reason for the halt, last week Evergrande disclosed its inability to meet regulatory requirements to issue new bonds, a significant part of its restructuring proposal to settle $20 billion of defaulted debt and claims.

The combined market capitalization of the three companies was around HK$16.7 billion on Wednesday, indicating a nearly 80 percent decline before the trading halt. A winding-up petition in Hong Kong is set to be heard on October 30.

Alibaba and Tencent Collaborate

China’s two largest internet companies, Alibaba Group Holding and Tencent Holdings, have deepened their collaboration. Users who click on advertisements on Tencent’s WeChat platform will now be directed to Alibaba’s Taobao and Tmall e-commerce platforms. This collaboration aims to drive traffic and boost sales on Alibaba’s online shopping sites.

The partnership allows “high-quality” advertisements placed on WeChat Channels through Alibaba’s Alimama Uni Desk to be connected to Taobao and Tmall shops and live-streaming rooms. This follows the existing support for advertisements linking to Alibaba online shopping sites on WeChat Moments and mini programs. Tencent Video has also allowed direct links to Taobao since 2021.

China’s Fastest Cross-Sea High-Speed Railway Opens

China’s fastest cross-sea high-speed railway has commenced operations, with trains running at a maximum speed of 350 km per hour along the west coast of the Taiwan Strait. The Fuzhou-Xiamen-Zhangzhou high-speed railway spans 277 km and features breathtaking sea views, with 19.9 km of tracks built over the sea.

The railway crosses three coastal bays — Quanzhou Bay, Meizhou Bay, and Anhai Bay — through bridges that were challenging to construct. It is China’s first cross-sea high-speed railway with a designed speed of 350 km/h.

Sources:

– The Sunday Mail