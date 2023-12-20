Iconic Celebrities Revealing Their Favorite Taylor Swift Song

In a world where Taylor Swift reigns as the queen of pop, it’s no surprise that countless celebrities have joined the ranks of loyal Swifties. From musicians to actors, these stars have been vocal about their love for Swift’s music. Let’s take a closer look at some of the biggest names who have revealed their favorite Taylor Swift song.

Former Rep. George Santos recently shared his affection for Taylor Swift performing a rendition of “I Knew You Were Trouble” from the album Red. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who coincidentally shares the same birth year as Swift, expressed his admiration for the song “Blank Space” and its powerful lyrics.

Jack Antonoff, Taylor Swift’s longtime collaborator, opened up about the impact of her songwriting. He described being “punched in the gut” the end of the song “You’re On Your Own, Kid” while working on the upcoming album Midnights. Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix chose Swift’s hit “Cruel Summer” for a Taylor Swift-themed episode of Dancing With the Stars.

Taylor Lautner, one of Swift’s ex-boyfriends, not only appeared in the music video for “I Can See You,” but also listed several of his favorite Swift songs, including “Exile” and “Enchanted.” Niall Horan, former member of One Direction, praised Swift as one of the best songwriters of his generation and named “All Too Well” as his favorite track.

Actress and singer Keke Palmer shared her love for Swift’s song “Our Song,” while Selena Gomez expressed her affection for the deep cut “Great War” from the album Midnights. Model Gigi Hadid revealed a long list of favorites, including “Dear John” and “Long Live.”

Young talent Olivia Rodrigo, who has been compared to Swift for her songwriting prowess, included three Taylor Swift classics in her list of favorite songs. Lastly, the Brooklyn Nets, in a viral video, struggled to name their favorite Swift songs, but Noah Clowney confidently called Taylor Swift a “top five” artist.

It’s clear that Taylor Swift’s music resonates with people from all walks of life, including some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. Her ability to captivate audiences with her heartfelt lyrics and infectious melodies is truly unmatched.