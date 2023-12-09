Apocalyptic Thriller “Leave the World Behind” Reveals Unexpected Soundtrack

Summary: The new Netflix apocalyptic thriller, “Leave the World Behind,” delivers a chilling and unsettling experience for viewers. While composer Mac Quayle’s haunting score adds to the film’s intensity, the movie also surprises with a selection of hip-hop hits and nostalgic favorites. Starring Julia Roberts and Ethan Hawke as a couple seeking a peaceful getaway, their plans are disrupted when two strangers, portrayed Mahershala Ali and Myha’la, claim to be the owners of their rented home and bring news of city-wide blackouts. As the story unfolds, the families must navigate tense power dynamics and uncover terrifying secrets.

The soundtrack to “Leave the World Behind” is an intriguing mix of genres and eras. It includes Joey Bada$$’s “THE REV3NGE,” Kool & the Gang’s “Misled,” Blackstreet’s “Never Gonna Let You Go,” TV on the Radio’s “Winter,” Next’s “Too Close,” and even the iconic theme song from the sitcom “Friends” The Rembrandts. These unexpected needle drops add a sense of familiarity and irony to the nightmarish atmosphere of the film.

For those who prefer to immerse themselves in Quayle’s original score, the official soundtrack playlist is available on Spotify. Quayle’s haunting compositions perfectly capture the eerie atmosphere of “Leave the World Behind,” enhancing the suspense and fear that permeate the story.

As audiences delve into this gripping apocalyptic thriller, the unexpected soundtrack choices serve as a reminder that even in the midst of chaos and uncertainty, there can be moments of familiarity and comfort. “Leave the World Behind” delivers a unique blend of genres and musical styles that heighten the viewing experience and make it a standout in the world of apocalyptic cinema.