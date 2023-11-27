Discovering the Jungle Kings and Queens of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

As the gripping current season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! unfolds, fans can’t help but wonder about the previous winners who have captivated audiences over the past 20 years. With its fair share of drama and unforgettable moments, this ITV series has seen 23 celebrities crowned as king or queen of the jungle.

Myleene Klass – The most recent winner of the all-star version of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! was Myleene Klass in 2023. She triumphed over an impressive lineup of previous contestants, including Amir Khan and Carol Vorderman.

Jill Scott – Former England and Manchester City footballer Jill Scott was crowned queen of the jungle in 2022 after retiring from her illustrious sports career. She surpassed tough competition from actor Owen Warner and politician Matt Hancock.

Danny Miller – In 2021, Emmerdale star Danny Miller emerged victorious, defeating finalists Simon Gregson and Frankie Bridge. Due to pandemic restrictions, the series was filmed in Gwrych Castle in Wales, offering a unique setting for the show.

Giovanna Fletcher – 2020 marked a landmark year for the series as Covid-19 measures compelled the show to be filmed in Wales for the first time. Author and podcaster Giovanna Fletcher claimed the coveted title of queen of the jungle.

Jacqueline Jossa – Former EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa won over audiences in 2019 with her stint in the Australian jungle. Remembered for her portrayal of Lauren Branning, Jossa showcased her survival skills to secure victory.

Harry Redknapp – In 2018, beloved football manager Harry Redknapp became king of the jungle. With his memorable trials and a triumphant spirit, he outwitted fellow campmates Emily Atack and John Barrowman.

These are just a few of the incredible winners who have graced the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! stage over the years. Each season brings new challenges, exciting personalities, and unforgettable moments that continue to captivate viewers.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: How many seasons has I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! been on the air?

A: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has been on the air for more than 20 years.

Q: Who won the first-ever season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!?

A: Kerry Katona, from the popular group Atomic Kitten, was crowned the first queen of the jungle in 2004.

Q: Who won the most recent season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!?

A: Myleene Klass emerged as the champion in the all-star version of the show in 2023.

Q: Where was the 2020 season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! filmed?

A: Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the 2020 season was filmed in Wales.

Q: Who was the first-ever king of the jungle?

A: Christopher Biggins, an actor and TV presenter, won the crown as the first male winner in 2007.