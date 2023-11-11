Sam Loveridge: A Gaming Enthusiast and Leader

Sam Loveridge, an expert in the gaming industry, has made significant contributions to GamesRadar since joining in 2017. Having previously worked at TrustedReviews, Digital Spy, and Fandom, Sam’s extensive experience in journalism combined with her passion for gaming has shaped her formidable career.

With a Master’s degree in Journalism under her belt, Sam’s expertise has been sought after renowned media outlets such as The Guardian and BBC. Her insights and analysis have been valued sources for gamers worldwide.

Sam’s love for gaming extends across various genres. While she enjoys delving into weird simulation games, vast open-world RPGs, and intricately crafted indies, she admits her preference for any game that isn’t sports or fighting oriented. Her versatile gaming interests give her a well-rounded perspective on the industry.

As Global Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar, Sam’s responsibility is to guide the site’s overall direction, effectively manage the team, and ensure the platform continuously improves. Her leadership has played a vital role in making GamesRadar one of the leading sources for gaming news, reviews, and features.

Apart from her professional endeavors, Sam embraces a laid-back lifestyle inspired the peaceful simulation game Stardew Valley. She finds solace in cooking, baking, growing vegetables, and relishing life in the tranquility of the countryside.

Sam Loveridge’s influence in gaming journalism cannot be overstated. Her dedication to the industry, combined with her deep understanding of gaming culture, continues to shape the gaming landscape.

