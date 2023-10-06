Six Locations from the Netflix Show “Wrestlers” You Can Visit in Kentucky

The Netflix show “Wrestlers” has gained popularity and made celebrities out of its featured wrestlers. The show also highlights various locations in Kentucky, particularly near Louisville, which have become stars in their own right. If you’re a fan of the show and want to experience these places firsthand, here are six locations you can visit:

1. Ohio Valley Wrestling headquarters: Located at 4400 Shepherdsville Road, this is the most prominent local landmark in the series. The Davis Arena in the headquarters serves as the backdrop for wrestling matches, Al Snow’s office, and the production studio for OVW televised coverage.

2. Louisville Extreme Park and Big Four Pedestrian Bridge: Featured in episode 2, the David Armstrong Extreme Park and the Big Four Pedestrian Bridge at Waterfront Park provide a scenic setting. These locations are easily accessible and ideal for taking selfies to share with fans of the show.

3. Horner Novelty: In one episode, Al Snow visits Horner Novelty at 1704 Allison Lane in Jeffersonville, Indiana, to purchase a pig mask for a pre-recorded video.

4. R Place Pub: This neighborhood sports bar at 9603 Whipps Mill Road in Lyndon is featured in the final episode of the series. It’s a popular spot for OVW staff to gather and celebrate.

5. Bardstown Road: In episode 6, OVW announcers Steve Johnson and Bryan Kennison walk down Bardstown Road in the Highlands neighborhood to put up OVW posters. Mark’s Feed Store, Dragon King’s Daughter, Shiraz Mediterranean Grill, and the Eastern Parkway and Bardstown Road intersection are recognizable spots along this road.

6. Harlan County Pike Sallet Festival: In episode 3, the show travels outside of Louisville to Harlan County’s Pike Sallet Festival. Here, OVW sets up its wrestling ring during a summer road tour, showcasing different locations across Kentucky.

Additionally, The 1894 Lodge in New Washington, Indiana, is featured in episode 6. This upscale restaurant, located at 409 E Main St, serves as the backdrop for a video shoot within the show.

These locations offer fans of “Wrestlers” the chance to visit places seen on the show and perhaps even grab a selfie with Al Snow or other OVW wrestlers/staff.

Sources:

– Ohio Valley Wrestling: Davis Arena – OVW

– Louisville Extreme Park

– Horner Novelty

– R Place Pub

– Bardstown Road

– Harlan County Pike Sallet Festival

– The 1894 Lodge