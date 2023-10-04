Tickers to Watch: JPMorgan, Bank of America, Ford, Barclays, United, PepsiCo, RBC Capital, Loop Capital, McCormick, Lifetime Brands, Kohl’s, Fluor, Loop, Mizuho, Molson Coors, Chipotle Mexican Grill

In the latest market updates, some prominent tickers on the radar include JPMorgan, Bank of America, Ford, Barclays, United, PepsiCo, RBC Capital, Loop Capital, McCormick, Lifetime Brands, Kohl’s, Fluor, Loop, Mizuho, Molson Coors, and Chipotle Mexican Grill.

JPMorgan has revised its price target for Meta Platforms (META) to $400 per share from $425 and maintains an overweight (buy) rating. The bank highlights high capital expenditure, but also anticipates that the company’s advertising will outperform. Meta Platforms is also a part of CNBC Investing Club’s portfolio.

Meanwhile, Bank of America has increased its price target for Alphabet (GOOGL) to $146 per share from $142, citing the company’s dominating search market share of 91%.

Ford has reported a 14.8% increase in electric vehicle sales in the third quarter, while overall sales are up 7.7%. Barclays predicts that the growing demand for electric vehicles is driven consumers concerned about rising gas prices.

Barclays has also reduced price targets for several railroad companies, including CSX (CSX), Norfolk Southern (NSC), and United Pacific (UNP). Additionally, Citigroup has made sweeping cuts to price targets for airlines such as American (AAL), Delta Air Lines (DAL), Southwest (LUV), and United (UAL).

United has placed significant orders for both Boeing (BA) and Airbus jets, indicating confidence in the future of the aviation industry.

PepsiCo’s price target has been lowered to $179 from $198 Barclays due to concerns about margins, although the overall prospects for the company appear positive.

RBC Capital maintains an outperform (buy) rating and a $460-per-share price target for Domino’s Pizza (DPZ), expressing confidence in the company’s ongoing modernization efforts. In contrast, Loop Capital believes that Papa John’s (PZZA) will experience a recovery.

Bank of America has revised estimates and price targets for spice maker McCormick (MKC) due to lower gross margins and concerns about trade down. Stifel is even more negative, reducing the price target to $70 from $82. However, McCormick may present an attractive opportunity at current levels.

Wells Fargo has upgraded kitchenware designer Lifetime Brands (LCUT) from sell to hold, with analysts noting that the company may perform better than expected.

Kohl’s (KSS) has seen its price target cut to $28 per share from $33 at TD Cowen. Nevertheless, the analysts express their admiration for the company’s new CEO.

Fluor (FLR) has been upgraded from neutral to buy UBS, signaling that the company’s turnaround is approaching completion. The engineering and construction firm also boasts a stronger pipeline.

Loop Capital recommends buying shares of cloud company Snowflake (SNOW), citing its potential in artificial intelligence.

Mizuho predicts that Coinbase (COIN) will fall short of quarterly revenue estimates 10% due to a decline in retail trading of cryptocurrencies.

Bank of America has raised its price target for Molson Coors (TAP) to $72 per share from $70. Wells Fargo has also increased the price target to $65. CNBC Investing Club owns Constellation Brands (STZ), a Mexican beer giant that will report its quarter’s results before the opening bell on Thursday.

Oppenheimer has lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill’s (CMG) price target to $2,225 per share from $2,300, despite acknowledging the company’s recent strong performance.

For a comprehensive list of stocks in CNBC Investing Club’s portfolio, please refer to Jim Cramer’s morning email newsletter on the top 10 market thoughts.

