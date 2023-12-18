2023 Eater Awards Celebrate Miami’s Vibrant Culinary Scene

Summary: The 2023 Eater Awards in Miami have recognized the city’s diverse and dynamic dining landscape. Among several outstanding restaurants, Branja has been crowned the Best New Restaurant, offering a unique fusion of Levantine flavors with a modern twist. Bar Kaiju, a hidden gem in Little River, has been named Bar of the Year for its fantasy-inspired cocktails and intriguing ambience. Bouchon Bistro, the latest addition to Miami’s culinary scene, has taken the title of Best New Restaurant Import, introducing acclaimed French cuisine renowned chef Thomas Keller. Lastly, Casadonna has been honored with the Design of the Year award for its stunning transformation of a historic building into a modern, luxurious dining experience.

The Best New Restaurant award was presented to Branja, located in Upper Buena Vista. Chef Tom Aviv, winner of MasterChef Israel, has curated a menu that tells a story with each dish. From the playful fusion of falafel and fish known as the Falafish to the symphony of spices and textures in the Tuktuk kebab, Aviv’s creativity shines through. The industrial chic decor adorned with Tel Avivian art adds to the restaurant’s dynamic atmosphere.

Bar Kaiju, tucked away on the second floor of the Citadel, has earned the title of Bar of the Year. Mixologist Derek Stilmann has transformed this speakeasy into a fantasy-themed cocktail spot. Each drink pays homage to a different mythical creature, with an artfully designed menu resembling a graphic novel. The bar’s red lighting and Japanese anime decor provide an alluring setting for patrons to enjoy their unique concoctions.

Bouchon Bistro, the latest culinary venture renowned chef Thomas Keller, has been recognized as the Best New Restaurant Import. Located in Coral Gables, this French bistro mirrors the elegance and sophistication of its Yountville and Las Vegas counterparts. Classic French dishes like steak frites and croque madame grace the menu, and the sophisticated design adds to the allure of this new hotspot.

Casadonna, a collaboration between David Grutman and Tao Group Hospitality, has been awarded the Design of the Year. Housed in a 1926 Mediterranean Revival building that was once Miami Women’s Club, Casadonna seamlessly blends historic charm with modern luxury. The double-height courtyard bar, themed dining rooms with exquisite finishes, and the outdoor lounge overlooking Biscayne Bay create a truly enchanting dining experience.

The 2023 Eater Awards have not only highlighted Miami’s exceptional culinary scene but also celebrated the innovation, creativity, and artistry that these restaurants bring to the city. Whether it’s through unique flavor combinations, imaginative cocktails, or stunning design, these award-winning establishments have solidified their place in Miami’s vibrant food culture.