10 Trend Predictions for 2024 That Will Surprise You

Every year, Pinterest releases its trend forecast for the upcoming year based on data from increased searches within the site. While the predictions for 2024 are always intriguing, here’s a different take on some of the trends that might surprise you:

1. Dark Glam: Embrace the mysterious allure of Western Gothic fashion and interior design. Imagine Wednesday Addams in a black prairie dress paired with a black cowboy hat.

2. Back to the ’80s: Get ready for a major retro revival with big hair, big jewelry, and oversized accessories making a comeback. It’s time to dust off your Aqua Net and embrace the voluminous look.

3. Unconventional Food Mashups: Prepare your taste buds for innovative food combinations like cheeseburger tacos. These unexpected mashups are set to become the culinary trend of 2024.

4. Electric Blue Beauty: A blast from the past with a Y2K and ’60s twist. Blue eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara, and nail polish will reign supreme, channeling the bold beauty looks of previous decades.

5. Quirky Kitchens: Move aside minimalism, kitschy kitchens are taking center stage in 2024. Bold colors, vintage appliances, and retro accessories will transform cooking spaces into playful havens.

6. Celebrating Inch Stones: Parents will find joy in celebrating small milestones, such as throwing a cupcake party when their child finishes their first book. It’s all about cherishing the little achievements.

7. Coffee Culture at Home: Coffee lovers rejoice! Cafécore is the trend for you. Create your own cozy coffee shop vibe at home with stylized coffee bars and chic coffee cups.

8. Grandpa Chic: Forget the ’90s dad aesthetic – 2024 is all about dressing like a stylish grandpa. Embrace old baseball caps and cardigans for a vintage-inspired look.

9. Personalized Finances: Welcome back piggy banks! People will start using them again, along with adding cute stickers to their credit cards. It’s about making financial management fun and personalized.

10. Organic Inspiration: Find tranquility in “jelly fish” inspired furniture, clothing, and accessories. Think of the mesmerizing patterns and shapes reminiscent of the popular wavy mirror trend from 2019.

As trends continue to evolve, these unexpected predictions for 2024 challenge conventional expectations and invite individuals to embrace their unique style and taste.