Introducing HERALDO’s WhatsApp Channel: Your Source for Timely News

HERALDO, the leading news outlet in Aragón, is excited to announce its new WhatsApp channel. Now, you can receive the latest updates on Aragón’s current affairs, news highlights of the day, and the most relevant stories of the hour directly on your mobile phone. Our WhatsApp channel ensures that you stay informed in a convenient, direct, and secure manner.

By joining our WhatsApp channel, you won’t be bombarded with news updates. We understand that your time is precious, so we promise to send only a few carefully selected messages each day. These messages will contain limited links that are relevant and of interest to you. Furthermore, if you prefer, you can choose to mute the notifications and read the messages at your preferred time of the day.

To access the channel, simply open the WhatsApp application and go to the ‘Chats’ tab located at the top of your screen on Android and at the bottom on iOS. In this tab, you will find the ‘Updates’ section, which includes both your contacts’ status updates and WhatsApp channels. Once there, click on our channel, and you’re good to go! You will be able to see all the updates we share with you.

While you won’t be able to directly respond to our messages, you can react to them. By enabling channel notifications, you will receive WhatsApp notifications just like any other message.

How can I join HERALDO’s WhatsApp channel?

If you’re eager to try out this new way of receiving information, you can join HERALDO’s WhatsApp channel clicking on this link.

In addition to our WhatsApp channel, you can also follow us on our other social media platforms such as Facebook, X, Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn. On any of these platforms, you can stay updated, engage with the news, and share topics of interest with us.

Is it safe to join a WhatsApp channel?

When you join any WhatsApp channel, although you will be sharing the space with many people, you won’t be visible to other followers of the channel. Neither HERALDO nor any other users will be able to see your phone number or personal data. Your personal information will remain completely secure.

Join HERALDO’s WhatsApp channel now and stay connected with the latest news from Aragón—the convenient and secure way!