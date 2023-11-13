New Discovery: The Unexpected World of IPA Haters

What do you do when you dislike a particular type of beer? Most people would simply avoid it altogether, but not Emma Lewis from Shoreview. In an unexpected twist, she has become a viral sensation on TikTok reviewing IPAs from all corners of the country, despite her aversion to them.

Emma’s journey begins with a candid introduction in each video, where she boldly states, “Hi, my name is Emma, and I hate IPAs. Let’s review one.” These words alone have captivated audiences, as they patiently await her honest and entertaining critique.

Pouring the beer, Emma takes a deliberate sniff of the notoriously hoppy brew. Her descriptive mastery shines through as she compares the smell to “you know the scent of a litterbox?” It’s a quirky analogy that leaves viewers both intrigued and amused.

Then comes the inevitable moment – the first sip. The facial expression Emma makes at this crucial point speaks volumes about her true feelings towards IPAs. Despite her apparent dislike, however, she still manages to provide a fair score, surprising both herself and her enthusiastic followers.

Emma’s unique approach has garnered a dedicated following on TikTok, with beer enthusiasts and IPA lovers eagerly awaiting her next review. What sets her apart is the willingness to step out of her comfort zone and explore the unexpected.

FAQ:

Q: Why does Emma review IPAs if she hates them?

A: Emma’s reviews challenge the norm exploring the world of IPAs from the perspective of someone who typically dislikes them. Her unique approach has gained attention and praise from a wide audience.

Q: Does Emma only review IPAs from a particular region?

A: No, Emma reviews IPAs from different parts of the country, providing a comprehensive perspective on this popular beer style.

Q: How does Emma’s dislike for IPAs affect her reviews?

A: Despite her dislike, Emma maintains an objective stance in her reviews and provides honest feedback, surprising both herself and her viewers with her fair assessments.

Q: Where can I find Emma’s TikTok videos?

