Henry Kissinger, a Nobel Prize-winning academic, American diplomat, and influential figure in American foreign policy, passed away at the age of 100. While he was respected for his diplomatic opening of China and landmark arms deals with the Soviet Union, Kissinger also faced criticism for his role in the Vietnam War, the United States’s bombing of Cambodia, and his support for anti-communist dictatorships in Latin America.

The news of his death received polarized reactions from around the world. Ambassadors, foreign ministers, and world leaders expressed their condolences and shared their memories of Kissinger. Many acknowledged his contributions to international relations and his impact on global security. However, others raised concerns about his conservative approach to diplomacy and his prioritization of maintaining order over peace.

Kissinger’s commitment to the transatlantic friendship between the United States and Germany was notable. He played a significant role in shaping American foreign policy and maintaining close ties with his German homeland. His influence will be remembered in history, as he left an indelible mark on the world.

