Jordan Henderson has expressed that it was an “honour” to captain England in their match against Australia, despite receiving boos from his own fans. The midfielder was substituted just after the hour mark and was met with loud jeers as he left the pitch. This reaction comes after Henderson’s controversial move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq from Liverpool, which caused outrage due to Saudi Arabia’s laws that persecute LGBT+ individuals.

Throughout his time at Liverpool, Henderson was known for his vocal support of the LGBT+ community. However, his move to a country where homosexuality is punishable death has led to criticism from England’s LGBT+ fan group, Three Lions Pride. The group’s chair, Joe White, spoke out against Henderson, stating that his comments and justifications for the move contradict his previous support for the community.

Despite the negative reaction from fans, Henderson expressed his delight in representing his country and posted pictures from the game on his Instagram account, captioning them with “Always an honour to represent my country, never take it for granted. Extra special to lead the team out at Wembley.” England manager Gareth Southgate defended Henderson, emphasizing his long service to the national team and criticizing the booing fans.

The disconnect between Henderson and some fans highlights the complexity of athletes’ personal choices and their impact on societal issues. The incident also raises questions about the role and responsibility of athletes in promoting social causes and the potential conflicts that can arise from controversial personal decisions.

