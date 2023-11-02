New Tools for Creators: Enhancing Content Testing and Performance on Facebook

Facebook is introducing innovative features to help creators optimize their content and improve performance on the platform. The new additions to the professional dashboard offer creators a comprehensive toolkit to achieve growth and engagement. Let’s explore the exciting improvements and resources available to creators on Facebook.

Test Different Reels Content to See What Works Best

Understanding what resonates with your audience can be a challenge in the ever-evolving digital landscape. To assist creators in selecting the most effective captions and thumbnails for their Reels, Facebook is introducing a Reels A/B testing tool. This tool allows creators to experiment with up to four different captions and thumbnails while creating a Reel on their mobile devices. The results of these tests will be displayed in the professional dashboard, with the winning variant automatically showcased on the creator’s profile or page.

Creators can also now easily convert their existing video posts and livestreams into Reels. By selecting from their content library within the Reels composer, creators can seamlessly transform their videos and add finishing touches before sharing them with the Facebook community.

Track Your Progress and Earn Rewards

Facebook understands the importance of recognizing and rewarding the achievements of creators. The Achievements hub in the professional dashboard allows creators to view all their accomplishments in one place. This hub encompasses Education, Stars, Reels, and Progression achievements. Notably, there is a new achievement called Reels streaks, earned consistently posting Reels on a weekly basis.

To further incentivize and acknowledge creators’ dedication, Facebook is testing rewards for reaching various milestones. Creators who complete all Progression levels become eligible for increased visibility in the News Feed or the prestigious Rising Creator label, both of which can enhance their discoverability on the platform. Additionally, completing all Progression levels opens the door to participation in newly launched weekly challenges, designed to foster ongoing creator growth and engagement.

Manage Your Content In One Place

Simplifying content management is a top priority for Facebook. The professional dashboard now includes a content management tool that provides creators with a centralized view of their posts, Reels, and videos. Within this tool, creators can easily review individual posts and take actions such as hiding them from their profiles or moving them to the trash. Performance insights are also readily available. This improvement eliminates the need for creators to navigate through each post individually in their feed.

Access More Powerful Insights

Insights are crucial for creators to gauge their performance and fine-tune their content strategies. Facebook’s professional dashboard offers insights for both Facebook-native content and Instagram cross-posts. These insights provide invaluable information on posting habits, audience analytics, and content performance.

Creators can now access data covering the past 90 days, giving them a comprehensive understanding of their content’s long-term performance. Additionally, Facebook has introduced Reels-specific metrics on the professional dashboard. These metrics include Reach breakdowns for followers and non-followers, a distribution score for comparative analysis, and an audience retention graph illustrating viewer engagement throughout a Reel. Furthermore, the Reels plays metrics now include replays, enhancing creators’ understanding of their audience’s preferences and the success of individual Reels.

Find Answers When You Need Help

To facilitate creators’ access to support and information, Facebook is launching search and shortcuts in the Creator Support Hub within the professional dashboard. The search function will retrieve relevant Help Center articles to quickly address creators’ questions and troubleshooting needs. Additionally, convenient shortcuts on popular topics will offer direct access to essential information, such as monetization eligibility, payout details, and details about Meta Verified.

Facebook will continue enhancing the professional dashboard to streamline creators’ experience and ensure they can easily find the resources they need to thrive and succeed on the platform.

FAQ

1. How can creators test different Reels content on Facebook?

Creators can utilize the Reels A/B testing tool on their mobile devices. Up to four different captions and thumbnails can be tested, with the winning variant automatically displayed on their profile or page.

2. Can existing video posts and livestreams be converted into Reels?

Yes, creators can easily create Reels from their existing video posts and livestreams. By selecting content from their library within the Reels composer, creators can tailor their videos and add final touches before sharing them on Facebook.

3. How can creators track their progress and earn rewards?

The Achievements hub in the professional dashboard showcases creators’ accomplishments across various categories. By completing all Progression levels, creators become eligible for increased visibility in the News Feed, the Rising Creator label, and participation in weekly challenges.

4. What content management features are available in the professional dashboard?

The content management tool enables creators to view and manage their posts, Reels, and videos in one place. Creators can easily hide posts, move content to the trash, and access performance insights within this tool.

5. What insights are available to creators on the professional dashboard?

Creators can access performance insights for both Facebook-native content and Instagram cross-posts. These insights encompass posting habits, audience analytics, and detailed Reels metrics.

6. How can creators find help and support within the professional dashboard?

The Creator Support Hub within the professional dashboard offers a search function for convenient troubleshooting. Additionally, shortcuts provide direct access to important information such as monetization eligibility and Meta Verified details.