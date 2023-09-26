Woman Arrested for Animal Cruelty and Abuse

Summary: April McLaughlin was arrested and is facing multiple counts of animal cruelty and abuse. Police seized 55 disabled dogs and found five dead puppies in her Chandler home. Messages obtained 12News revealed that McLaughlin was allegedly using Instagram and texting people while the seizure was taking place.

A woman in Chandler, Arizona is facing severe charges after police arrested her for animal cruelty and abuse. April McLaughlin was taken into custody on September 22 and is now facing 110 counts of animal cruelty and abuse, in addition to one count of vulnerable adult abuse.

On the day of her arrest, police seized 55 disabled dogs from McLaughlin’s home, where she operated the Special Needs Animal Welfare League. Shockingly, they also discovered five dead puppies in a freezer. Court documents reveal that dogs were found in various areas of the house, including stacked in kennels that reached up to 7 feet tall in the bedrooms, kitchen, garage, living room, front door, bathroom, and backyard.

The investigation into McLaughlin’s alleged animal cruelty began on September 8 when police received reports. The Arizona Humane Society (AHS) visited McLaughlin’s home the next day, but she denied them access to check on the dogs. However, on September 12, AHS personnel were finally allowed into the home. They immediately noticed the overwhelming smell of urine and feces, as well as an extreme ammonia odor. Some dogs in the backyard were found with exposed raw skin and without water.

During a follow-up visit on September 19, McLaughlin surrendered two more dogs to AHS, bringing the total number of dogs in her possession to 57. This count does not include the deceased animals found in the freezer, as well as the animals she reportedly took to her veterinarian for disposal.

Leading up to the seizure, Jill Marsh, the President of Bella Vita for Dogs and Horses, had been communicating with McLaughlin. McLaughlin had offered to foster or take in disabled dogs for adoption. However, Marsh noticed that McLaughlin stopped giving her medical updates about a dog she had given to her. Despite ongoing contact, Marsh eventually alerted AHS about her concerns.

During the seizure, Marsh received distressing texts from McLaughlin, stating how much trouble she was in. Marsh revealed that McLaughlin even messaged her while in handcuffs and posted on Instagram during the search of her house.

