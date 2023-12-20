Rochester: The City of Flowers and Friendliness

Rochester, also known as the “Flower City,” has been recognized as one of the friendliest cities in America. According to the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards, the city claimed the second spot on the list of top 10 friendliest cities.

While being a friendly city, Rochester has much more to offer than just its welcoming locals. Visitors can easily navigate through the city and experience its positive vibes. The survey asked readers to rate a city’s friendliness based on the travel experiences they enjoyed the most, with an emphasis on where they felt genuinely welcomed.

Joining Rochester on this friendly city list are other notable places such as Lexington, Kentucky; Santa Fe, New Mexico; and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. However, Rochester was surpassed only Greenville, South Carolina.

Rochester’s allure is attributed to its various attractions, including historical sites like the home of Susan B. Anthony and popular destinations such as the Strong Museum of Play. Yet, one of the city’s greatest assets remains its friendly population. The publication highlights the sight of neighbors happily chatting on the sidewalks or relaxing on porches, which can be inspiring for anyone considering a move to this Western New York city.

Interestingly, some speculate that Rochester’s hometown grocery store, Wegmans, which was recently voted one of America’s best, might contribute to the overall cheerfulness of its residents.

For those who plan to visit or relocate, Pittsford, a suburb just outside of Rochester, has been recognized as one of the hottest zip codes in America and a favorite destination for homebuyers.

Moreover, mark your calendars for 2024, as Rochester will witness a total solar eclipse, an astronomical event that will traverse Mexico, the United States, and Canada. This rare occurrence will put New York in the path of totality for the first time in almost a century.

Rochester, a city filled with flowers and friendly faces, is undoubtedly a place worth exploring and considering as your next destination.