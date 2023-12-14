New Regulations Limit Helicopter Tours of Mount Rushmore, Business Owners Concerned

In a move to protect the serenity around Mount Rushmore, new regulations set the National Park Air Tour Management Act will significantly reduce the number of helicopter tours available to tourists starting next year. This decision has raised concerns among tour business owners, particularly Rushmore Helicopters Inc., who feel that their business will be negatively impacted. The owners have taken their concerns to Washington D.C., voicing their protests against the elimination of their tours.

Mark Schlaefli, owner and president of Rushmore Helicopters Inc., expressed his discontent with the new regulations, stating that they were mentioned as a preferred option to eliminate all helicopter tours in the scoping letter issued the National Park. He believes that his helicopter tours have minimal impact on the area and that other alternatives should have been considered.

Schlaefli further asserted that Rushmore Helicopters Inc. will suffer a significant financial loss of nearly $4 million due to the elimination of these flights. However, he remains open to working with the parks and local residents to find a solution that satisfies all parties involved. If the decision is not reversed, Schlaefli plans to explore alternative routes for his helicopter tours.

While the intention behind the new regulations is to preserve the tranquility around Mount Rushmore, the impact on the local tourism industry cannot be ignored. The reduction in helicopter tours may affect the accessibility of the monument to both domestic and international visitors, potentially leading to a decline in tourism revenue.

It remains to be seen how the ongoing discussions between business owners, park officials, and residents will unfold and whether a compromise that balances serenity and tourism can be reached.