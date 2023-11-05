New Mental Health Campaign Encourages Outdoor Activity and Conversation

Prominent TV presenter Helen Skelton has opened up about the reasons for keeping pictures of her ex-husband, Richie Mylder, on her social media pages. In her new book, “In My Stride,” Helen reveals the emotional turmoil she went through following the sudden end of their marriage and the difficulty she faced in discussing it with her family. Despite the heartbreak, she made the decision to keep the photos to show her children that love can change and that it’s okay.

In addition to sharing personal revelations, Helen also revealed her involvement in a new mental health campaign, “Hats On For Mind.” The campaign aims to raise funds for mental health support selling a range of colorful woolly hats and flasks designed Helen and other TV stars, including Julia Bradbury and Gethin Jones. The profits from the sales will be donated to the charity Mind.

In a statement, Helen expressed her pride in being part of the campaign and encouraged people to engage in outdoor activities to promote mental well-being. She emphasized the importance of talking, walking, and blowing away the cobwebs. Helen’s love for the outdoors and her belief in its positive impact on mental health inspired her to participate in the campaign wholeheartedly.

As someone who appreciates the benefits of nature, Helen plans to wear her hat and use her brand-new flask throughout the winter months. She hopes that her involvement in the campaign will encourage others to do the same. And with her book, “In My Stride,” being released, Helen hopes to inspire readers with the lessons she’s learned through life and adventure.

The combination of Helen’s personal journey and her commitment to raising awareness and support for mental health brings a fresh perspective to the challenges faced during relationship breakdowns. It serves as a reminder that there is strength in embracing change and finding solace in nature. With “Hats On For Mind,” Helen and her fellow TV stars have created a platform that encourages open conversations, while also raising funds for mental health support.

FAQ:

Q: What is the “Hats On For Mind” campaign?

A: The “Hats On For Mind” campaign is a mental health initiative that aims to raise funds for mental health support. It involves selling a range of colorful woolly hats and flasks designed TV stars, including Helen Skelton, with all profits donated to the charity Mind.

Q: Why is Helen Skelton keeping pictures of her ex-husband on her social media pages?

A: Helen wants her children to understand that love can change and it’s okay. By keeping the pictures, she is showing her children that she and her ex-husband once loved each other.

Q: What is Helen Skelton’s new book about?

A: Helen Skelton’s new book, “In My Stride,” is about the lessons she has learned through life and adventure. It offers insights into her personal journey and the challenges she has faced.