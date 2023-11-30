Minister for Justice Helen McEntee to Engage with Social Media Company X following Dublin Riots

Dublin, Ireland – Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has expressed her intention to meet with social media company X (formerly known as Twitter) in relation to its response to the recent riots in Dublin. The minister acknowledged that while other social media companies, such as Meta and TikTok, actively engaged with the Gardaí (Irish police) and took down posts, social media site X did not fulfill its own community standards.

Following the riots, which resulted in tens of millions of euros in damages to public infrastructure, Minister McEntee emphasized the importance of holding X accountable for the content that may have contributed to the unrest. In her statement to the Dáil (Irish parliament), she asserted that some of the posts on X “fuelled some of what happened” and called for a meeting with the company to discuss its plans moving forward.

The minister also highlighted the role of Ireland’s new broadcast and online media regulator, Coimisiún na Meán, in overseeing the implementation of guidelines for social media companies once it is fully established. Rather than advocating for the shutdown of platforms or impeding their operations, Minister McEntee emphasized the need for these companies to uphold their own standards and prioritize user safety.

The government has faced criticism for its strategy to handle law enforcement and maintain public order in light of the recent disorder in Dublin. The riots followed a knife attack outside a school, leaving three children and a woman injured. The events have placed additional pressure on Minister McEntee, who stood firm in her belief that those responsible for the violence should be held accountable.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the purpose of Minister McEntee’s meeting with social media company X?

The purpose of the meeting is to address X’s response to the recent Dublin riots and discuss their plans moving forward, as some of the posts on the platform were believed to have fueled the unrest.

What approach does Minister McEntee advocate for in dealing with social media companies?

Minister McEntee emphasizes the importance of social media companies adhering to their own standards and prioritizing user safety, rather than advocating for their shutdown or impeding their operations.

What role will Coimisiún na Meán play in regulating social media platforms in Ireland?

Coimisiún na Meán will oversee the implementation of guidelines for social media companies in Ireland once it is fully established. Its mandate is to ensure that these companies uphold their standards and prioritize the safety of their users.

What were the causes of the riots in Dublin and who is being held accountable?

The riots in Dublin followed a knife attack outside a school, resulting in injuries to three children and a woman. Minister McEntee is firm in her belief that those responsible for the violence should be held accountable.