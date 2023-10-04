Windows 11 Version 11 21H1 Loses Microsoft Support after October 10th

According to Microsoft, users of Windows 11 version 11 21H1 in the Home or Pro editions will no longer have access to support from the company after October 10th. The announcement, made on the Microsoft homepage, states that security updates will no longer be provided after this date. To ensure continued support, it is recommended to update to a newer version.

However, users of other products in the Windows 11 lineup with the identifier 11 21H1 will continue to receive support until October 8th, 2024. This includes the Enterprise, Education, IoT Enterprise, and Enterprise editions, as stated the company.

It is important to note that support from Microsoft typically includes security updates, bug fixes, and other patches to ensure the stability and security of the operating system. Without these updates, users may be exposed to vulnerabilities and potential security risks.

To stay protected, users should consider updating their Windows 11 version before the support expiration date. Upgrading to a newer version will not only provide access to the latest security updates but also additional features and improvements introduced in subsequent versions.

In conclusion, users of Windows 11 version 11 21H1 in the Home or Pro editions should be aware that Microsoft will no longer provide support after October 10th. To continue receiving updates and ensure the security of their operating system, it is recommended to update to a newer version. Users of other Windows 11 editions will continue to receive support until October 8th, 2024.

