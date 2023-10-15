Australia’s eSafety Commissioner Fines Twitter for Inadequate Response to Child Abuse

Australia’s eSafety Commissioner, Julie Inman-Grant, has fined Twitter over $600,000 for not providing sufficient information on how it was combatting child abuse on its platform. This action follows revelations that Twitter, now known as X, reduced its efforts to detect illegal content after being purchased Elon Musk. In addition to Twitter, Google was also issued a formal warning for responding to child abuse material with irrelevant or generic answers. The eSafety Commissioner found that both Google and Discord, an instant messaging app, were not blocking links to known illegal content.

Under new powers that allow the eSafety Commissioner to demand explanations from organizations regarding their measures against online child exploitation and abuse, transparency notices were sent to YouTube, TikTok, X, Twitch, Discord, and Google. The received information showed that YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch were actively taking steps to identify child abuse in livestreams and detect grooming. However, Twitter, Discord, and Google were found to be lacking in these efforts. The commissioner noted that Google was not using its own technology to detect known child abuse videos.

During the three months after Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, the proactive detection of child abuse reduced from 90 to 75 percent. While Twitter claimed improvements later on, they provided no evidence to support this claim. The commissioner’s report found that Twitter failed to comply with the transparency notice either not responding or providing incorrect or incomplete answers. As a result, Twitter was fined $610,500 and has 28 days to pay.

Google also failed to comply with the notice offering irrelevant or non-specific answers, resulting in a formal warning. The eSafety Commissioner expressed disappointment at Twitter’s response and surprise at Google’s resistance. If Twitter chooses not to pay the fine, the commissioner may take further action or seek a civil penalty through the courts. If the court rules in favor of the commissioner, Twitter could face a daily fine exceeding $700,000.

Sources: The Sydney Morning Herald