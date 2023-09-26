Heightened Security at Petersburg Schools Due to Social Media Threats

Security measures were increased at Petersburg High School and Vernon Johns Middle School in Petersburg, Virginia after a social media user made threats of violence against the schools. The threats, which were posted on social media on Sunday night, specifically mentioned bringing a gun to the high school and then to the middle school. The Petersburg Bureau of Police is currently investigating the incident.

Residents in the community expressed their fear and concern over the threats. Marsha Lewis, who lives near the schools, emphasized how close the schools are to her home, saying that someone could easily access the premises through the nearby woods. Lewis also remarked on the changing landscape of violence, from physical altercations in the past to the use of weapons in recent years.

While the threats claimed to be in response to bullying and harassment, the police have not yet confirmed this motive. However, community members noted that violence has become more prevalent, with students resorting to violent acts in moments of frustration or anger.

As a result of the threats, both schools implemented “controlled movement” procedures until around noon the following day. While this did not entail a full lockdown, there were increased law enforcement officers on site to ensure the safety of the students. Some parents chose to keep their children at home on Monday due to the heightened security measures.

The escalating violence in the community has left residents, like Lewis, disheartened. Despite the ongoing efforts of the police to investigate the threats, there is a growing concern about the impact of violence on the younger generation.

Petersburg Police will continue to investigate the incident and will maintain a presence at both schools throughout the week. Anyone with information regarding the threats is encouraged to contact the Petersburg Police.

