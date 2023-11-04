Heidi Klum Wows Fans with Extravagant Peacock Costume at Halloween Party

Supermodel Heidi Klum is known for her over-the-top Halloween costumes, and this year was no exception. Klum took to Instagram to tease her fans with a photo of herself lying naked on a pink couch, captioning it “the calm before the storm.” As expected, her final costume reveal did not disappoint.

Klum walked the carpet at her Halloween party dressed as a majestic peacock. She wore a skin-tight blue velvet one-piece suit and had Cirque du Soleil dancers walk behind her, forming the bird’s vibrant tail. The costume took six hours to complete, with 10 artists working together to paint Klum and the dancers. Despite the intricate costume, Klum remained calm and focused on not getting any glue in her eyes.

But Klum wasn’t the only celebrity who turned heads at the party. Coco Austin, accompanied her husband Ice-T, arrived dressed as a noir gangster. Austin put her own twist on the classic costume, showing off her backside in black bottoms and completing the look with a short black wig and red suspenders.

Becky G. chose to portray Tim Burton’s “The Corpse Bride” character, arriving at the bash covered head to toe in blue paint. She wore a white corseted wedding dress with a short skirt and a long veil, along with a blue wig to complete the eerie look.

Leni Klum, Heidi’s daughter, made a bold statement with her costume. She dressed as a sexy adult version of Strawberry Shortcake, wearing a pink bra with a strawberry emblem, pink short-shorts, and thigh-high striped socks.

And lastly, singer Camila Cabello paid homage to the movie “Princess Diaries” dressing as Princess Mia, played Anne Hathaway. Cabello looked stunning in a strapless white mini dress, adorned with a tiara and sunglasses.

Overall, Klum’s annual Halloween party was a star-studded affair filled with creative and jaw-dropping costumes. It’s clear that these celebrities went all out to make a statement and have a memorable night.

