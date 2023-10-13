The Unmade Sequel to Friday the 13th 2009: A Gory Kill Scene Revealed

Damian Shannon and Mark Swift, the writers of the 2009 version of Friday the 13th, have been teasing details about the unmade sequel over the years. In celebration of Friday the 13th, they have released a full kill scene from the script.

The sequel was intended to be a direct continuation of the 2009 remake, focusing on new characters rather than continuing the story of Whitney and Clay. It was set to take place during the Winter and titled “The Death of Jason Voorhees.” The script had an extended opening sequence in winter, followed the reopening of the summer camp.

This isn’t the first time Shannon and Swift have shared excerpts from the script. In 2017, they tweeted an awesome scene involving Jason and a frozen Crystal Lake. The scene described Jason stepping onto Crystal Lake, which he had never done before, and subsequently killing two victims. This scene also revealed the death of Whitney Miller.

Now, Shannon and Swift have shared another gory kill scene from the unmade sequel. The scene involves a woman named Val on a zip line, who spots Jason Voorhees at the end of the line. As she propels towards him, he cuts her in half.

Val’s upper half passes Jason and hits the end of the line with a sickening bounce. Her top half remains clipped into the harness as her innards spill out onto the wooden platform.

Despite the sequel never being made, Shannon and Swift continue to delight fans sharing snippets from their script. It’s intriguing to see what could have been in this Winter-set continuation of the Friday the 13th franchise.

