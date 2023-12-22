Police Investigation Underway in Winston-Salem

Summary:

Winston-Salem police are currently conducting an investigation at the intersection of Motor Road and Patterson Avenue. As a result, motorists are advised to find alternate routes to avoid the affected area. The reasons behind the ongoing investigation remain undisclosed, and updates will be provided as the story develops.

Authorities Probing Incident at Busy Winston-Salem Intersection

