Behind the Scenes of SXSW Sydney: Insights from Retail Leaders

Mediaweek has released the fourth episode of its special SXSW Sydney edition of the Heavy Hitters podcast, offering listeners a glimpse behind the scenes of the highly anticipated 2023 event. Hosted Trent Thomas, editor and GM of Mediaweek, this episode features Lottie Laws from Pinterest and Hannah Fillis from Mecca Brands.

The pair will be panelists in the session titled “Retail Leaders On The Next Evolution Of Shopping” at SXSW Sydney. Laws expressed excitement about the opportunity to bring together the brightest minds in retail to discuss industry trends and the future of shopping. Fillis echoed the sentiment, stating that any chance to explore the future of retail and customer journey was welcome.

Retail is an industry characterized fast-paced changes in consumer behavior and technology. With the advent of e-commerce, the landscape has become even more dynamic. This session aims to shed light on the latest developments in the retail sector and how brands can better serve their customers.

Taking place from October 15th to 22nd, 2023, SXSW Sydney marks the first time the renowned event will be held outside of Austin, Texas. Mediaweek’s comprehensive coverage of SXSW Sydney can be found on their website.

