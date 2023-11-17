Armed Gang Traps Patients and Staff in Haitian Hospital: A Critical Situation Unfolds Amidst Escalating Gang Violence

A critically distressing situation unfolded in the Fontaine Hospital Center in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, as a heavily armed gang surrounded the medical facility, trapping women, children, and newborns inside. The hospital, founded and directed Jose Ulysse, serves as an oasis and lifeline for the community, which has been plagued rampant gang violence. The director took to social media, pleading for help as the gang torched homes in the vicinity, preventing people from leaving.

Ulysse reported that although it initially appeared that some gang members had entered the hospital, later updates confirmed that they did not make their way inside. Regardless, the situation remained dire, with the gangs effectively controlling the area. In response to Ulysse’s call for assistance, the Haitian National Police deployed armored trucks to the hospital and successfully evacuated 40 children and 70 patients, relocating them to a private residence in a safer part of the city.

The Brooklyn gang, led Gabriel Jean-Pierre, also known as “Ti Gabriel,” was identified as the responsible party. Jean-Pierre is not only the leader of the Brooklyn gang, composed of approximately 200 members, but also the head of the notorious G-Pep gang alliance. The G-Pep coalition, along with its allies, has significantly expanded its criminal activities, including kidnapping for ransom, thereby strengthening its position and impact in Haiti.

The incident at Fontaine Hospital Center is not an isolated event but rather a reflection of the pervasive gang violence and instability plaguing the country. Since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in July 2021, armed gangs have grown increasingly powerful, leading to a surge in kidnappings and killings.

This distressing incident at the hospital echoes a similar occurrence earlier this year when armed gang members infiltrated a hospital run Doctors Without Borders, seizing a patient from an operating room. The criminals exploited a fake life-threatening emergency to gain access to the facility, underscoring the brazenness of their actions.

The situation in Haiti remains critical, with innocent lives at stake and communities living in fear. Urgent measures are needed to address the escalating gang violence and restore security to the country, allowing hospitals and medical professionals to provide vital care without constant threat.

