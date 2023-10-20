How to Watch Heaven Official’s Blessing Season 1 via Streaming Services

Heaven Official’s Blessing Season 1, based on the Chinese novel series Tian Guan Ci Fu Mo Xiang Tong Xiu, is a captivating anime series set 800 years ago. The story revolves around Xie Lian, the Crown Prince of the Xian Le kingdom, who has been banished to mortal realms after ascending to the Heavens. Unbeknownst to Xie Lian, the demon king has been closely observing Xian Le. The anime series is written Clint Bickham, Youling Chunri, and Mo Xiang Tong Xiu.

If you are eager to watch Heaven Official’s Blessing Season 1, you can do so via streaming services like Netflix and Crunchyroll. The voice cast includes renowned names such as Zhengyang Ma, Guangtao Jiang, Non Sepho, Ying Huang, and more.

To watch Heaven Official’s Blessing Season 1 on Netflix, follow these steps:

1. Visit netflix.com/signup

2. Choose a payment plan (ranging from $6.99 to $19.99 per month)

3. Enter your email address and password to create an account

4. Enter your preferred payment method

Netflix offers different plans, with varying features. The cheapest plan includes ads but allows you to watch in Full HD on two devices simultaneously. The Standard Plan is ad-free, offers content download on two devices, and allows for an extra member outside your household. The Premium Plan supports four devices simultaneously, Ultra HD content, content download on up to six devices, and the addition of two non-household members. Netflix also supports spatial audio.

Crunchyroll is another streaming service where you can watch Heaven Official’s Blessing Season 1. Here are the steps to watch it on Crunchyroll:

1. Go to CrunchyRoll.com

2. Choose a payment plan (ranging from $7.99 to $14.99 per month)

3. Enter your personal information and create an account

Crunchyroll offers different plans, with the Fan plan allowing ad-free streaming, early access to new episodes, and digital manga. The Mega Fan plan adds offline viewing and discounts on purchases in the Crunchyroll Store. The Ultimate Fan plan includes additional benefits like more devices for streaming, larger discounts, free shipping, and exclusive merchandise.

Heaven Official’s Blessing Season 1 tells the story of Xie Lian’s journey to sustain his divinity and exorcise ghosts in the secular world. Keep in mind that the availability of the streaming services mentioned may change over time. The information provided is accurate at the time of writing.

