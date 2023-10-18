Comedian Heather McMahan Talks About Her New Netflix Special and the Process of Making It

In her new comedy special, comedian Heather McMahan shares the story of how she unexpectedly received an invitation to join the Today show as a guest co-host. McMahan, also the host of the Absolutely Not podcast, recounts the moment when she received the call from Today while being under the influence of edibles. Despite her state, McMahan jumped on a redeye to New York and has since made multiple appearances on the morning show.

Her new Netflix special, Son I Never Had, is now streaming and gives viewers a deeper look into McMahan’s life and experiences. She opens up about her childhood in Atlanta, losing her father to cancer, and even doing edibles with professional athletes.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, McMahan discusses the process of finding a home for her special and the relief she felt after completing it. She reveals that she wanted to work with Netflix from the beginning and considers it a rite of passage for comedians to have a Netflix special.

McMahan also talks about the possibility of pursuing alternative distribution if Netflix had passed on her special, emphasizing that the most important thing for her was for people to enjoy it and for it to open doors of opportunity for herself and others.

Regarding the editing process, McMahan admits to being her own worst critic. She spent a lot of time in the editing booth with the director of the special, Jen Zaborowski, laughing and being self-critical at the same time. Despite her own insecurities, McMahan still finds the show very funny.

The special’s intro features McMahan’s mother, Robin, who is also well-known to her fans. McMahan shares that her mother demanded to be a part of the special, and she wanted the introduction to represent the importance of family in her life.

As for future specials, McMahan reveals that her husband will be a part of the next one, which will be a roast of their first year of marriage and their experiences with an international wedding and a month-long honeymoon.

Overall, McMahan’s Netflix special offers a glimpse into her life and showcases her unique comedic style. With multiple appearances on the Today show and a growing podcast audience, McMahan’s career is on the rise.

