Heather McMahan Takes Comedy Storm with Netflix Special

Heather McMahan may not be a household name, but her face has likely graced your Instagram feed thanks to her hilarious comedy videos. The 36-year-old comedian and actor gained a following sharing humorous musings, funny stories, and entertaining observations on pop culture. Her relatable content quickly resonated with millennial women looking for a comedic bestie.

After spending years pursuing a career in Hollywood, McMahan took a hiatus following her father’s passing from pancreatic cancer in 2015. Back home in Atlanta, she turned to Instagram as an outlet and soon amassed a large fanbase. McMahan fearlessly incorporates her personal experiences into her comedy, discussing topics such as fertility struggles and IVF, body image, and the absurdities of life as a woman.

With over 750,000 followers on Instagram, a successful podcast called Absolutely Not!, and a nationwide tour, McMahan is now preparing to take her comedy to the next level. Her first comedy special, titled “Son I Never Had!,” is set to premiere on Netflix. The show offers a raucous and humorous look into McMahan’s life, finding laughter even in the most challenging moments.

Mcmahan’s Netflix special delves into various topics, including infertility, her experiences with edibles, and her childhood as a “chubby kid.” Her self-deprecating humor and relatable content have endeared her to fans who appreciate her ability to find levity in life’s difficulties.

With her rising popularity and hilarious take on everyday experiences, Heather McMahan is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with in the world of comedy.

Sources:

– Kathryn Brolin