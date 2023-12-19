Minnesota Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards Responds to Accusations

Minnesota Timberwolves player Anthony Edwards has issued a statement on social media addressing recent accusations made against him. A woman identified as Paige Jordae, an Instagram model, alleged that Edwards impregnated her and offered her $100,000 to have an abortion. Screenshots of alleged text messages between Edwards and Jordae were shared on social media. In response, Edwards acknowledged making inappropriate comments in the heat of the moment and stated that he is handling the situation privately.

The 22-year-old basketball star, who recently signed a five-year, $260 million contract extension with the Timberwolves, expressed regret over his actions, emphasizing that his comments do not reflect his true character or values. Edwards stated that he believes all women should have the support and empowerment to make decisions about their own bodies. He reiterated that he will not be commenting further on the matter at this time.

Edwards is currently in a relationship with girlfriend Jeanine Robel. The screenshots shared Paige Jordae also included an image of a pending wire transfer of $100,000. However, the sender and receiver of the transfer were not visible. Other messages allegedly sent Edwards to Jordae express a desire for her to have an abortion and to take certain pills. The posts were shared on Jordae’s Instagram Stories, where she has a combined following of over 1.8 million.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have yet to issue a public statement regarding the situation. Edwards, known for his impressive performance on the court, is averaging 24.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.1 assists this season. The Timberwolves are scheduled to play against the Miami Heat on Monday.

While the circumstances surrounding the allegations are still unfolding, it is clear that Anthony Edwards acknowledges his inappropriate comments and is committed to addressing the situation privately.