The Power of Music in Heartstopper: How the Show’s Soundtrack Shapes the Narrative

The popular Netflix series, Heartstopper, has not only gained attention for its queer storytelling, but also for its powerful soundtrack that perfectly captures the emotions of the characters. Editor Andonis Trattos recently spoke to CinemaBlend about the process of creating the show’s music, shedding light on how the soundtrack is carefully woven into the narrative.

Trattos revealed that producer Patrick Walters and author Alice Oseman compile a playlist of songs that they believe would fit the world of Heartstopper. This collection of approved music becomes the pool from which the editors can draw while assembling each episode. The editors also have constant dialogue with Walters and Oseman, ensuring that the music aligns with the overall vision of the series.

The use of music in Heartstopper is crucial in creating a specific atmosphere for the show. Trattos praised his fellow editor, Sophie Alonzi, for her brilliant music choices and highlighted how her contributions in editing the first two seasons greatly enhanced the overall experience.

Viewers have noticed the seamless integration of music into the narrative, with lyrics often reflecting the characters’ emotions in a given scene. The animated sequences in the series further accentuate the impact of these musical moments.

As Heartstopper gears up for its third season, fans can expect the show to retain its unique tone, including its musical language and beloved cartoon moments. Trattos expressed gratitude for the opportunity to work on the series, emphasizing the joy of having access to great actors, material, and tracks.

While the premiere date of Season 3 remains unknown, both the first and second seasons of Heartstopper are currently available for streaming on Netflix. As fans eagerly await the next installment, they can explore the numerous narrative threads that will be followed, such as Charlie’s eating disorder, Ian’s discovery of his asexuality, and Elle’s journey to Lambert.

[Source: CinemaBlend]

