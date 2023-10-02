Heartstopper Season 3 Begins Production in the UK

Netflix has announced that production on Heartstopper Season 3 has officially started in the UK. While specific details about the upcoming season are being kept under wraps, the first episode has been confirmed with the title “Love.”

Despite the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, the cast of the popular coming-of-age dramedy are able to continue filming because all of the main cast members, including lead stars Kit Connor and Joe Locke, are part of the Actors’ Equity. This news comes two months after the second installment of the series premiered on Netflix.

Heartstopper Season 2 introduced viewers to a talented cast, including Kit Connor as Nick, Joe Locke as Charlie, Yasmin Finney as Elle Argent, Corinna Brown as Tara Jones, William Gao as Tao Xu, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy Olsson, Tobie Donovan as Isaac Henderson, and Olivia Colman as Nick’s mother. The second season also welcomed new cast members, such as Leila Khan, Jack Barton, Bradley Riches, Nima Taleghani, Bel Priestley, Ash Self, and Thibault de Montalembert.

According to the show’s logline, Season 2 followed Nick and Charlie as they navigated their new relationship. Meanwhile, Tara and Darcy faced unexpected challenges, and Tao and Elle explored the possibility of becoming more than just friends. The season also included exams, a school trip to Paris, and prom, adding to the drama and excitement.

Heartstopper is based on Alice Oseman’s graphic novel series of the same name. Oseman serves as the writer and creator of the show, with Euros Lyn in the director’s chair. The series is produced See-Saw Films.

