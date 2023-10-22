How to Watch Hearts vs Celtic: Scottish Premiership Match Preview

Celtic will be aiming for their sixth consecutive victory in the Scottish Premiership as they face off against Hearts at Tynecastle Park on Sunday. With Rangers securing a win over Hibernian, Celtic is looking to extend their seven-point lead at the top of the table over their arch-rivals. In their previous league fixture, Brendan Rodgers’ side emerged victorious with a 3-1 win against Kilmarnock.

Meanwhile, Hearts, after a draw with Hibernian, are keen to close the four-point gap between them and third-placed St. Mirren. The match promises to be an exciting encounter as both teams strive for victory.

The game will kick off at 9:15 pm EDT on October 22 in the United States. Unfortunately, the match will not be televised in the US. However, fans can stay updated with live updates on GOAL’s website.

In terms of team news, Hearts will be missing several key players due to injuries, including Craig Gordon, Craig Halkett, Stephen Kingsley, Nathaniel Atkinson, and Barrie McKay. However, Alex Cochrane is expected to be available for selection. Lawrence Shankland is expected to be the main striker, with Alan Forrest on the right side of the attack. Calem Nieuwenhof and Cameron Devlin will control the midfield.

For Celtic, Stephen Welsh, Liel Abada, and James McCarthy will be absent due to injuries. On the positive side, Maik Nawrocki has recovered from a knock and will be available for selection. Cameron Carter-Vickers and Liam Scales are likely to continue their partnership in defense. Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda, and Luis Palma are expected to lead the attacking line for Celtic.

In their previous encounters, Celtic has had the upper hand, but both teams are determined to secure a victory in this important match.

