New Expansion! Hearthstone Set to Launch on Steam

Blizzard Entertainment has surprised fans once again announcing that their popular online card game, Hearthstone, will soon be making its way to the Steam gaming platform. This decision comes as Blizzard prepares to merge with Microsoft, signaling a significant shift for the long-standing Battle.net launcher exclusivity.

Data mining efforts Outofgames have uncovered strings of code in Hearthstone’s latest update, directly referencing Steam. These findings hint at an upcoming account linking feature, as well as an achievement syncing feature, ensuring that any previous achievements unlocked in the game will carry over seamlessly to the Steam version.

With Hearthstone’s debut on Steam, it marks the third major game from Blizzard to arrive on the platform. However, fans will have to exercise patience, as an official announcement is not expected until 2024, leaving them eagerly awaiting further details.

The announcement comes hot on the heels of exciting updates unveiled at BlizzCon. Hearthstone enthusiasts can now look forward to “catch-up” packs, specially designed for new or returning players to quickly get back into the game. Additionally, a fresh expansion set called Showdown in the Badlands has ignited anticipation among the player community.

The news of Hearthstone’s move to Steam has sparked speculation and discussion among fans. Many are excited about the prospect of reengaging with the game through a new platform, while others are eager to finally try out Hearthstone for the first time.

As the merge between Blizzard and Microsoft draws closer, it seems that both companies are actively working to introduce their beloved games to wider audiences. The arrival of Hearthstone on Steam opens up new possibilities and opportunities for players, encouraging further growth and exploration within the gaming community.

FAQ:

Q: When will Hearthstone be available on Steam?

A: An official announcement is not expected until 2024.

Q: Will my achievements from the Battle.net version carry over to the Steam version?

A: Yes, an achievement syncing feature will ensure that previously unlocked achievements will transfer to the Steam version.

Q: What updates were unveiled at BlizzCon for Hearthstone?

A: BlizzCon unveiled plans for “catch-up” packs and a new expansion set called Showdown in the Badlands.

Q: How many Blizzard games are now available on Steam?

A: With Hearthstone making its way to Steam, it becomes the third major game from Blizzard to launch on the platform.