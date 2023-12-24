Tragic Shooting at Pearlridge Center Leaves Mother Dead and Granddaughter Traumatized

In a devastating incident at Pearlridge Center, a mother was shot and killed in front of her 8-year-old daughter, leaving the child traumatized. The victim, Theresa Cachuela, had plans to meet her mother, Lucita Aninihoa, at the mall when tragedy struck. Family members identified the suspect as Jason Cachuela, the victim’s husband, who allegedly had been having marital problems with Theresa.

Theresa Cachuela, a 33-year-old social media influencer and beauty entrepreneur, leaves behind three children, including the youngest who witnessed the shooting. The family is heartbroken and in a state of shock, as their lives have been forever changed. Aninihoa reveals that Theresa had taken measures to protect herself, including filing a temporary restraining order against Jason due to harassment and stalking. Despite her efforts to leave him, Jason had refused to accept their separation and attempted to control her every move.

Before the tragic incident, Jason had exhibited concerning behavior repeatedly threatening suicide. Theresa sought legal protection obtaining the restraining order and expressed fear for her safety. The court had ordered Jason to surrender his firearms as per the domestic restraining order requirements, with the police SWAT team collecting some weapons.

However, Aninihoa believes that her daughter’s pleas for help from the authorities were not taken seriously enough. She claims that Theresa had reported previous instances where Jason had pulled out a gun and made threats against her and the children but was never arrested. Aninihoa expresses her frustration, saying, “The court wasn’t there for her.”

This heartbreaking incident highlights the urgent need for increased support and intervention when victims of domestic violence reach out for help. It serves as a reminder of the lasting impact of such tragedies, not only on the immediate family but also on the community as a whole.