Tragedy Strikes Cochin University’s Annual Festival: Four Students Killed and Many Injured

In a heartbreaking turn of events, Cochin University’s annual festival turned into a nightmare as a stampede-like situation unfolded. Four students lost their lives, and at least sixty-four others were injured during the incident. The tragedy occurred just moments before renowned singer Nikhita Gandhi was scheduled to perform in the open-air auditorium of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT).

The incident left everyone in shock, including the singer herself, who expressed her devastation on social media. In a heartfelt Instagram story, she conveyed her deep grief and extended her prayers to the families of the students. The reports initially indicated that the stampede occurred during Nikhita Gandhi’s musical performance, but officials later clarified that it took place before she even took the stage.

According to sources, only those with passes were allowed inside the auditorium. However, the situation grew more complicated as rain started pouring down. In a rush to find shelter, people waiting outside hurried into the auditorium, causing some students to trip and fall, triggering the stampede.

ADGP MR Ajith Kumar explained that the auditorium had a capacity of 1,000 to 1,500 people and was partially filled for the event. When the sudden rain shower occurred, students hurried through the stairs, leading to the tragic consequences. The incident claimed the lives of two boys and two girls, while many others were admitted to the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital, with four students in critical condition.

The Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, expressed his condolences and immediately called for an emergency meeting with other ministers to address the situation. He took to his official social media platform to express the state’s collective shock and offer support to the grieving families. He assured that immediate and enhanced treatment facilities had been arranged for the injured and that a thorough investigation would begin promptly.

