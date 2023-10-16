Exploring Alabama’s Urban Legends: Haunts and History

Joshua Dairen, a University of Alabama at Birmingham alumnus and verified content creator, has captivated over 157,000 followers on social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook with his intriguing tales of Alabama’s urban legends, paranormal history, and true crime. Now, Dairen is hosting a free webinar, titled “Haunts and History: The Reality of Urban Legends,” in collaboration with the UAB National Alumni Society.

During the webinar, scheduled for October 26th at 7 p.m., Dairen will delve into the rich folklore and urban legends that have been passed down through generations in Alabama and the wider South. Through his captivating storytelling, he aims to shed light on the intertwining relationship between history and the paranormal. By exploring the origin and evolution of ghostly lore, Dairen hopes to demonstrate that these legends are more than just haunting stories—they serve as a unique way to keep the past alive and interactive.

Dairen’s passion for Alabama’s urban legends can be traced back to his childhood, where he found himself fascinated paranormal activity as he sat at the foot of his family’s TV. After graduating from UAB with a degree in Communication Studies from the College of Arts and Sciences in 2016, he embarked on a journey that led him to various avenues of modern communication. His concentration in broadcasting paved the way for him to work as a production assistant for a broadcast company.

In 2022, Dairen’s career in communication converged with his love for urban legends when he joined TikTok. Since then, he has garnered a substantial following, spreading the eerie tales of Memorial Mound in Bessemer, the bank heist of Hartselle, the haunting of the Morgan-Curtis House, and many more. Through the virtual platform, he has succeeded in keeping Alabama’s true crime stories, urban legends, and paranormal history alive and thriving.

To attend the webinar and immerse yourself in the captivating world of Alabama’s urban legends, register online via the UAB National Alumni Society. Don’t miss this opportunity to unravel the mystery behind the spine-tingling tales that have shaped the region’s history.

