Protecting Children from Cyberbullying: Strategies for Parents

Cyberbullying has become a prevalent issue among teenagers on social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. According to recent research from the University of South Australia, 44 percent of Australian teens have reported negative online experiences in the past six months. In response to this alarming trend, researchers are advocating for parents to take an active role in protecting their children from the harmful effects of cyberbullying.

Cyberbullying can take various forms, including sending threatening texts, exclusion and intimidation, and sharing humiliating images, texts, and videos without consent. It can be overt or covert, making it difficult for parents to identify and address. However, while parents may not be able to completely prevent cyberbullying, they can promote positive coping mechanisms and social connections to mitigate its impact.

Dr. Carmel Taddeo, a cyberbullying research expert from the University of South Australia, emphasizes the importance of fostering a young person’s social connections. In her book, “Cyberbullying and Online Harms,” co-authored with Professor Barbara Spears, she outlines strategies to support positive coping. These include developing self-esteem and confidence, modeling positive communication, facilitating face-to-face and online interactions, and discussing the child’s feelings about their connections.

Building a strong sense of self-esteem and confidence is crucial in protecting children against online negativity. It provides a solid foundation for developing positive friendships and allows them to withstand negative interactions. Teaching children effective communication skills, such as listening, negotiation, and conflict management, also aids in building positive connections both online and offline.

Parents should be aware that online engagement does not necessarily indicate social connectedness. Merely being active on social media does not guarantee healthy relationships. Therefore, creating opportunities for children to connect with others in various activities, such as sports, music, drama, or science clubs, is essential in fostering self-esteem and social capital.

When young people feel disconnected from their school or community, they lack the necessary social support to cope with negative behaviors both online and offline. This emphasizes the need to have positive, respectful, and healthy relationships, as they provide a sense of belonging, care, value, and support. By discussing connections and friendships with their children, parents can identify any issues and support their child’s efforts to cultivate healthy relationships.

In conclusion, protecting children from cyberbullying requires a proactive approach from parents. By promoting positive coping mechanisms and fostering social connections, parents can empower their children to navigate the online world confidently and seek help when needed. Meaningful involvement and open communication with young people is vital in understanding and addressing the evolving sociotechnical ecosystems they engage with both online and offline.

